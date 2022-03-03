Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GDOT. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Green Dot has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Green Dot by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,690,000 after buying an additional 155,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Green Dot by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 242,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Green Dot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.