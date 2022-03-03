Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$14.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$10.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 60.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Green Impact Partners in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$11.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Green Impact Partners stock opened at C$8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.41 million and a P/E ratio of -52.73. Green Impact Partners has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$11.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

