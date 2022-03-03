Greif (NYSE:GEF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greif had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Greif updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.300-$6.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

Greif stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,371. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. Greif has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.13%.

GEF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Greif from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

