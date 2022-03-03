Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Grocery Outlet updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.970 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

GO stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.59. 25,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of -0.24. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 189.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 515,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 967.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 126,429 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

