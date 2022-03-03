GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 18,100.0% in February

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHOT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.04. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.
About GrowLife (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowLife (PHOT)
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- Can Coinbase Turn Things Around in 2022?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.