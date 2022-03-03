GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 18,100.0% in February

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a growth of 18,100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 866,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHOT opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.04. GrowLife has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.03.

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

