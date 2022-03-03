Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Shares of SIM opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $31.73.
Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)
