Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Shares of SIM opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.52. Grupo Simec has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $31.73.

Grupo Simec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

