GuccioneCoin (GCC) Market Capitalization Hits $52,916.53

GuccioneCoin (CURRENCY:GCC) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last week, GuccioneCoin has traded 49.4% higher against the US dollar. One GuccioneCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. GuccioneCoin has a total market capitalization of $52,916.53 and $4.00 worth of GuccioneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00255189 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013360 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001326 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001600 BTC.

GuccioneCoin Coin Profile

GCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. GuccioneCoin’s total supply is 23,775,537 coins and its circulating supply is 20,285,537 coins. GuccioneCoin’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC . The official website for GuccioneCoin is guccionecoin.wordpress.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GuccioneCoin is an experimental Proof of Work cryptocurrency beta project which will be used for rewards. GCC is meant to be accepted for goods and services including paid content in the form of Micro-Purchases on the new Guccione eZine Platform. “

Buying and Selling GuccioneCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GuccioneCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

