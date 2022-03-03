Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys New Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 46,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in GreenSky by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in GreenSky by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in GreenSky by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY opened at $9.90 on Thursday. GreenSky, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

