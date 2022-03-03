Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $444,000 Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,251,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after buying an additional 502,906 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $84.85. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.57.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

