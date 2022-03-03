Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $452,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,498 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Delek US by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 887,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after buying an additional 28,095 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 35.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after buying an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 16.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 92,912 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 660.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 170,419 shares of company stock valued at $7,349,181 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $17.25 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.48 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Profile (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.