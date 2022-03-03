Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ORA shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

