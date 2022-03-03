Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,362 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 65.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas cut Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 9 to CHF 8.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Credit Suisse Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

