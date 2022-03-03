Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,954 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after buying an additional 1,034,690 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAB opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

