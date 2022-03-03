Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 50,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,312,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $82,115.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,331,011 shares of company stock valued at $27,531,111 in the last ninety days. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
QuantumScape Company Profile (Get Rating)
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
