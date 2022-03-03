Guggenheim Lowers Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $445.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Guggenheim from $480.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.88.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $423.25 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $468.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $492.35. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

