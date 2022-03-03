Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:GBAB)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.77. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $19.95 and a one year high of $25.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBAB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,987 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 35,585 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

