Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Cut to $132.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $81.38 and a 1-year high of $130.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 13.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $165.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total transaction of $628,281.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

