Gulden Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,782.00 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Gulden has a market cap of $5.20 million and $6,782.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded 42% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.61 or 0.00258347 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001316 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000479 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 561,092,993 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

