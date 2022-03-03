GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.
GXO opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.