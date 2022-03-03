GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

GXO opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $105.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,339,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,211,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

