Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.

HALO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 529,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,148. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

