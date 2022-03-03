Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HALO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.67.
HALO stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.62. 529,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,148. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.45.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
