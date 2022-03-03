Halozyme Therapeutics (NEO:HALO) Trading Up 0.5%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NEO:HALO – Get Rating) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$36.42 and last traded at C$35.63. Approximately 701,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 946,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 446.55, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$38.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NEO:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

