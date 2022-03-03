Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Hammerson (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 31 ($0.42) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.54) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 32.50 ($0.44) price target on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 35 ($0.47) to GBX 31 ($0.42) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 31.36 ($0.42).

Shares of HMSO opened at GBX 35.62 ($0.48) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.47. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 25.99 ($0.35) and a one year high of GBX 44.60 ($0.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 34.19.

In other Hammerson news, insider Rita-Rose Gagné bought 306,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £101,226.84 ($135,820.26). Also, insider Habib Annous purchased 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($70,843.96).

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

