Handy Price Reaches $0.0066 (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. In the last week, Handy has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Handy has a total market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $104,718.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00042562 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.91 or 0.06669874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,058.01 or 1.00153903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00045939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Handy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.