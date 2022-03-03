Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $42.40

Shares of Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 42.40 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 49.90 ($0.67), with a volume of 51624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.50 ($0.62).

The company has a market cap of £68.64 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 14.42 and a quick ratio of 14.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.24%.

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

