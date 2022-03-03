Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 145 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,761. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.82 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.07.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.