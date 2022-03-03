Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 177.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Humana by 32.0% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 454.5% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Humana by 411.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $434.45. 4,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,407. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $424.10. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.13.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

