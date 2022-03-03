Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.60.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN traded down $2.64 on Thursday, hitting $133.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,975. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

