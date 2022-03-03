Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,009 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 31,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 101.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,876,000 after buying an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. 664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,598. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.88. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

