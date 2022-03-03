Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,273 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,583,000 after buying an additional 1,529,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 975.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,373,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,839,000 after buying an additional 1,246,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,313,000 after buying an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.33. 65,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $74.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a market cap of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

