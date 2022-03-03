Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $265,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,692.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,417,000 after buying an additional 62,684 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $21,862,000. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,202 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $26,262,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after acquiring an additional 43,694 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.29.

NYSE:FICO traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.10. 1,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,799. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $342.89 and a 1-year high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.17 and a 200 day moving average of $429.94.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

