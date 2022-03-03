Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

NYSE EMR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.00. 35,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,745. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average is $95.69. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

