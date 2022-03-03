Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Shares Sold by Resource Planning Group

Resource Planning Group reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the quarter. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF makes up about 1.4% of Resource Planning Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Resource Planning Group’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 387,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.32. 4,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,451. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.65. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $31.96.

