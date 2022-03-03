Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HWBK opened at $25.89 on Wednesday. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $171.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

