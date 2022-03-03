HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 10,572 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.29. 63,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,761. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.07.

