HBW Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,372 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.94. 1,133,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10.

