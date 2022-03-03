HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 373,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $87,276,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after buying an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,758.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.28. 126,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,120,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.13. The firm has a market cap of $398.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.