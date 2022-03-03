HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.69 on Thursday, reaching $274.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,395. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $239.41 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.94.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

