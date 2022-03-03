HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 2,398 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000.

SPDW traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 114,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.47. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

