HC Wainwright Lowers Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target to $20.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.41% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AMYT. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.
Shares of AMYT opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.12. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
