HC Wainwright Lowers Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target to $20.00

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 204.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMYT. Maxim Group began coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of AMYT opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.12. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,069,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after purchasing an additional 268,027 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,544,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,759,000 after purchasing an additional 960,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,601,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

