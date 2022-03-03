HC Wainwright Trims Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Target Price to $6.00

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Shares of PSHG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 83,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)
Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.
