HC Wainwright Trims Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Target Price to $6.00

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of PSHG stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.12. 83,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Performance Shipping by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 70,572 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

