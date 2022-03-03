Head to Head Contrast: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) vs. Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) and Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.4% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.9% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.99% 21.63% 1.80% Hawthorn Bancshares 27.86% 16.63% 1.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $173.88 million 1.86 $39.98 million $2.83 8.23 Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.12 $22.52 million $3.40 7.60

Capital Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 17.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Hawthorn Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital Bancorp and Hawthorn Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes. The company was founded on October 23, 1992 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.