Head to Head Contrast: Compass (COMP) versus Its Peers

Compass (NYSE: COMP – Get Rating) is one of 60 public companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Compass to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Compass alerts:

61.9% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compass and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass $6.42 billion -$494.10 million -3.19 Compass Competitors $2.10 billion $198.98 million 22.12

Compass has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Compass is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Compass and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass 0 2 9 0 2.82 Compass Competitors 382 1700 2525 79 2.49

Compass currently has a consensus price target of $19.80, indicating a potential upside of 161.90%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 46.95%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Compass and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass -7.70% -81.00% -19.81% Compass Competitors -2.74% -4.87% 6.29%

Summary

Compass competitors beat Compass on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Compass (Get Rating)

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.