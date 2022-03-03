Head-To-Head Review: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) and Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -41.32% -12.58% Cue Health N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 19.78 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -13.15 Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cue Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pacific Biosciences of California and Cue Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75 Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.32%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Cue Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Cue Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

