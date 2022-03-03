Head-To-Head Survey: Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX) vs. Graco (NYSE:GGG)

Colfax (NASDAQ:CFX – Get Rating) and Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.0% of Colfax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Graco shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Colfax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Graco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Colfax has a beta of 2.13, meaning that its share price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graco has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colfax and Graco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colfax $3.85 billion 1.69 $71.66 million $0.46 87.70 Graco $1.99 billion 6.15 $439.87 million $2.52 28.47

Graco has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Colfax. Graco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colfax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Colfax and Graco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colfax 0 0 0 0 N/A Graco 0 2 3 0 2.60

Graco has a consensus target price of $81.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Graco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Graco is more favorable than Colfax.

Profitability

This table compares Colfax and Graco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colfax 1.86% 7.41% 4.14% Graco 22.13% 27.74% 18.63%

Summary

Graco beats Colfax on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colfax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy. The Fabrication Technology develops, manufactures and supplies consumable products and equipment. The company was founded by Mitchell P. Rales and Steven M. Rales in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Graco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graco, Inc. is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions. It markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids. The Process segment markets pumps, valves, meters, and accessories to move and dispense chemicals, oil and natural gas, water, wastewater, petroleum, food, lubricants, and other fluids. The Contractor segment equipment includes sprayers that apply texture to walls and ceilings, highly viscous coatings to roofs and markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields and floors. The company was founded by Russell Gray and Leil Gray in April 1926 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

