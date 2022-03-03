Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

HTA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.61. The company had a trading volume of 175,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,148,590. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is 295.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

