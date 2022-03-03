HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

HQY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthEquity from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $84.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -765.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon purchased 12,375 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $500,816.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,386 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,064,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,004,000 after purchasing an additional 59,190 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $2,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,599 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

