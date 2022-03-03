Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Trading 2.1% Higher

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) traded up 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €2.46 ($2.76) and last traded at €2.43 ($2.73). 2,478,293 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.38 ($2.67).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74. The firm has a market cap of $739.54 million and a P/E ratio of -127.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.43.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.