HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €84.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HFG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($105.73) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($55.06) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($119.10) price objective on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €87.41 ($98.21).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR:HFG opened at €42.22 ($47.44) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.29. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €41.79 ($46.96) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($109.55). The business’s 50-day moving average is €56.57 and its 200 day moving average is €74.47.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.