Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 250.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.05. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 557.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,600,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,504 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $9,174,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,700,000 after purchasing an additional 995,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,254,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,105,000 after purchasing an additional 952,969 shares during the period.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

