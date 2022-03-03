Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Cowen

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 127.67% from the company’s current price.

HRTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $5.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.35. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $18.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 255.58% and a negative return on equity of 139.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 3,258.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

